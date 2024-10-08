NDA leaders accused of misappropriating Rs 534 crore flood relief funds in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District YSRC President Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi strongly condemned TDP coalition leaders for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 534 crore in donor funds meant for flood relief. They accused the NDA government of presenting false accounts despite the generous contributions from donors worldwide.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office on Monday, Avinash criticised the government for not helping the flood victims. He claimed that the government used the situation for publicity and corruption instead of providing aid.

Accusing the government of falsely claiming to have spent Rs 1.40 crore on temporary accommodation, Avinash said not even a single rehabilitation centre was set up. Stating that the government claims to have spent Rs 368 crore on food, Rs 26 crore on bottled drinking water, and Rs 23 crore on candles and cooking stoves, he said the victims didn’t get basic supplies for three days.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi also questioned the government’s spending, saying the claim of spending Rs 23 crore on candles and matchboxes seemed exaggerated. She doubted the government’s claim of using 412 drones for food distribution, stating that there was no proof of the same.

She also wondered what happened to the food that charitable organisations like the Akshaya Patra Foundation provided daily. Both leaders called for the government to be open about how the money was spent and ensure the victims get the help they need.

It may be noted that Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Sunday went on record to clarify that all such allegations are baseless.