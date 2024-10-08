Opposition leader criticises NDA government for failing on free sand policy, rising prices

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana slammed the TDP-led NDA government for its ‘failures’ on various fronts in the last four months.

He highlighted the ineffective implementation of the free sand policy, rising prices of essential commodities, and the negligence of addressing key issues like the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he ridiculed the government’s claim of supplying free sand to the people. “The price of the construction material under the free sand policy is much higher than during the policy of the previous YSRC regime. The steep rise in the price of sand has hit the construction and 25 allied sectors, affecting the livelihood of lakhs of workers in the State. The government should take measures to ensure the effective implementation of the free sand policy by October 15,” he said.

The former minister also mentioned the skyrocketing prices of essential goods. Pulses are being sold at Rs 160 per kg and rice at `65 per kg. The government should set up special counters at Rythu Bazaars to sell the essentials commodities at subsidised prices,” he demanded.

On the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to strongly oppose privatisation of VSP as the plant holds immense sentimental value for the people of the State.

He raised concern about the undue delay in setting up of the new railway zone in Visakhapatnam, and questioned the tardy investigation into the large scale seizure of drugs at Visakhapatnam port.

Speaking to the media in Proddatur, YSRC official spokesperson Rachamallu Prasad Reddy hit out at the NDA government for its ‘failures’ on all fronts. Naidu has not fulfilled any of his election promises except increasing the social security pensions.

The number of beneficiaries has already been reduced to lessen the financial burden on the government, he said, mentioning the increase in crimes against women and children, large scale corruption in implementation of flood relief measures in Vijayawada.

Prasad Reddy accused Naidu of indulging in diversion politics to cover up his failures. “The YSRC will not remain silent if the NDA government fails to fulfil its election promises to people,” he asserted.