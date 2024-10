VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. They discussed a slew of issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on funding for construction of Amaravati capital city.

It may be recalled that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget in July, had announced that Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged for the development of Amaravati.

Naidu thanked Modi for approving the Revised Cost Estimates for the Polavaram Project and handholding the State in matters related to resolution of fiscal stress.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought support on a few issues, including sanction for a few national highway projects critical for the State’s development.

Additionally, he requested the Prime Minister to enhance allocation of LPG cylinders to the State under PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) to improve the coverage of the scheme in Andhra Pradesh, and rightfully deliver the intended benefit to about 60 lakh people living below the poverty line (BPL) who were left out from the scheme. He also sought for acceleration of infrastructure projects in the capital city of Amaravati.

Naidu apprised Modi on Swarnandhra@2047 vision, which aligns with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, that aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy with a per capita income of $43,000 by 2047. The Prime Minister assured all necessary support to the State.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister took to social media platform X and said the meeting with Prime Minister Modi was fruitful.

Union Ministers Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, TDP Parliamentary Chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and others were present also present during the meeting.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Naidu requested for operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone, while duly retaining Waltair Division to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Visakhapatnam, sanction of a new railway line from Visakhapatnam to Amaravati with an accelerated target to complete it within two years.