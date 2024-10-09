Andhra Pradesh government, FSSAI ink MoU to set up food labs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards enhancing food safety in Andhra Pradesh, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Work Plan for 2024-25 worth Rs 88.41 crore with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to establish advanced laboratory infrastructure, test food samples, and increase awareness on food safety.

The MoU was signed at the FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of State Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhan Rao. AP Food Safety Commissioner C Hari Kiran and FSSAI executive director Inoshi Sharma signed the MoU.

A sum of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for setting up state-of-the-art food laboratories in Tirumala and Kurnool, each receiving Rs 20 crore. These labs will be equipped with high-end apparatus for detecting pesticide residues, heavy metals, and assessing nutritional values in food. Additionally, microbiological labs will be established to enhance testing capabilities.

Rs 13 cr allocated to basic food laboratories in Eluru, Ongole

A total of Rs 13 crore has been earmarked for basic food laboratories in Eluru and Ongole, bringing the total number of notified food labs in the State to seven. Another Rs 12 crore will be used for testing food samples for pesticide residues and other contaminants.

Additionally, Rs 11 crore has been set aside for educational campaigns targeting consumers, the food industry, and farmers to promote food safety awareness. These initiatives will include producing short films, radio jingles, and publishing posters and food safety manuals.

During the meeting, the Health Minister stressed the importance of food safety, which he said was neglected by the previous administration. He asserted that the State government is committed to positioning Andhra Pradesh among the top five States in the Food Safety Index by 2025.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhan Rao stated that a collaborative approach will be taken to assure continued support to Andhra Pradesh in the future.