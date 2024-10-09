CM Chandrababu Naidu using Andhra Pradesh’s crises for gains: Ex-minister

VIJAYAWADA: Former YSRC minister Kurasala Kannababu launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he has been turning every State’s crisis into an opportunity for corruption and personal profit.

Addressing the media in Kakinada on Tuesday, he said Naidu’s claims of creating wealth from crises were false and corruption was rampant across the State under the NDA regime. He highlighted that syndicates and mafias were controlling liquor and sand businesses in the State, leading to widespread looting.

Kurasala questioned the use of large donations collected from corporates and banks during crises, demanding transparency on where and how these funds were spent.

He ridiculed the government’s statement of spending `23 crore on items like matchboxes and candles during floods, calling it absurd.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, citing recent incidents such as a TDP leader being involved in the sexual assault of a girl in Pithapuram and the kidnap and murder of police officer’s mother in Dharmavaram.