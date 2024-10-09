Emphasis on Tirupati city to promote energy conservation

VIJAYAWADA: The temple town Tirupati will be playing a significant role in promoting the Government of India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, is spearheading efforts to raise awareness about sustainable living and energy conservation practices across southern India by promoting Mission LiFE’s principles in Tirupati. The BEE aims to inspire both pilgrims and the local population to adopt environmentally conscious behaviours. The decision was taken during the 4th International Conference on Environmental Management (ICEM), held between October 4 and 7 by the Indian Society of Geomatics (ISG) in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad.

Although there were no specific plans regarding the implementation of energy-efficiency measures in Tirupati, the BEE intends to amplify the promotion of Mission LiFE’s message of sustainability by utilising the globally renowned spiritual centre. These campaigns are not merely about policy changes but about transforming mindsets. The State has long been a pioneer in energy efficiency and sustainable development.