Guntur to be developed as tourist hub in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Necessary steps will be taken to develop Guntur district as a commercial and tourist hub in the State, said Minister for Civil Supplies, Food, and Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar.

Along with district officials and public representatives, he participated in the “Swarnandhra @ 2047” programme and discussed various development aspects of the district at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Guntur Collectorate on Tuesday. Speaking to the media alongside Guntur Collector Nagalakshmi, MLAs Mohammad Nazeer and Galla Madhavi, Manohar highlighted that with Amaravati being developed as the capital, Guntur district has significant potential for all-round development.

He assured that improved marketing facilities would be provided to farmers, enabling them to sell their products not only within the district but across the State. The minister promised to establish a handloom cluster for weavers.