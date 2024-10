TIRUMALA: On day five of the Srivari Brahmotsavams, a sea of devotees thronged the galleries of the Srivari temple and Mada streets in Tirumala to get a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara on the Garuda Vahanam.

Unofficial estimates put the devotee turnout to be more than 3.5 lakh, which was beyond the expectation of TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. This is the first time after the Covid pandemic that so many devotees gathered to witness the Garuda Seva. Chants of “Garuda Vahana Govinda Govinda...” reverberated the hill as the curtains at the Vahana Mandapam were raised on Tuesday.

Garuda Vahana Seva, considered as the most significant of all Vahana Sevas, was performed with utmost devotion, leaving the scores of devotees enthralled. On the auspicious occasion, Garuda Gamana Garudadhwaja Sri Malayappa Swamy appears on His favourite carrier, decked in precious jewellery worn by the Mula Virat.

Tirumala Mada streets fully packed

Devotees believe that the darshan of the Lord on the mighty Garuda would shower them with boons and fortune, and purge their sins.

Devotees poured in through the footpaths from Alipiri and Srivari Mettu in Srinivasa Mangapuram. Sources said between 3.5 lakh and 3.8 lakh devotees witnessed the Seva. All the 180 and odd galleries along the Four Mada streets were filled by 10:30 am. Some people reportedly stayed in the galleries overnight so they did not miss the view of Lord Srinivasa. Devotees were offered food, milk, and water throughout the day. Some of the devotees even entered the Pushkarini to ensure that they were not caught in the huge crowd.