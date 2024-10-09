Rs 103 crore aid from World Bank for Srisailam dam repairs

KURNOOL: The two-day visit of the World Bank (WB) delegation to assess the safety and integrity of the Srisailam reservoir was concluded on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Chief Engineer Kabir Basha informed that the World Bank representatives have approved Rs 103 crore aid under Phase 1 for dam repairs and added that tenders would be called in November for the works.

The Chief Engineer recalled that Rs 10 crore had already been allocated for the repairs of the plunge pool in front of the dam. A team of officials from the Central Water Commission and Irrigation Department inspected the plunge pool, dam gates, machines, and construction walls among others and prepared a detailed report furnishing the data regarding the required repair works and conditions of the dam.

The World Bank representatives have agreed to fund the repairs of the reservoir approach road which was damaged by the landslides recently.

Srisailam reservoir capacity has been reduced by 9 TMC ft due to sedimentation between 2011 and 2024. The plunge pool formed in the front portion of the dam is currently around 46 metres deep, he explained.