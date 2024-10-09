World Bank to extend Rs 15,000 cr loan to develop Amaravati, works from December

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the World Bank has agreed to extend a Rs 15,000 crore loan to the State government for construction of Amaravati capital city. He added the works will commence from December.

Naidu was speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi following his series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a slew of Union Ministers over the past two days.

Elaborating on his discussions with Modi on Monday, Naidu said the Centre has agreed to release Rs 12,500 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Stating that oil and gas major BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) will be setting up a refinery with an investment outlay of Rs 85,000 crore in the State, Naidu said the company is currently conducting a feasibility study to finalise the location.

Responding to a query, he said both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are engaged in talks to resolve pending issues related to the bifurcation. On the issue of Visakhaptnam Steel Plant, Naidu noted that they are exploring every option, including a merger with SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited). Request regarding the same has been submitted to the Centre, he said.

Widen Hyd-Vijayawada expressway from 4 to 8 lanes, CM urges Centre

Taking to social media platform X, Kumaraswamy posted, “Today in New Delhi a significant discussion was held focusing on the revival of the RINL Steel Plant - (Vizag Steel) alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @ncbn avaru. This meeting aimed to address key strategies and initiatives to enhance the plant’s operations and ensure its sustainable growth.”

Later, Naidu met Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari and held discussions on the overall development of National and State Highways in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister requested for the development of Vijayawada Eastern Bypass, and Central grants for State Highways. He urged Gadkari to fast-track the Kuppam-Hosur Greenfield Project and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, Naidu requested for the development of Mulapeta-Vizag greenfield coastal highway project and resolution of the restrictions on the road leading to Bhogapuram Airport.