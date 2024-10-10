Malabar Exercise begins onboard INS Satpura

VISAKHAPATNAM: The opening ceremony of Malabar 2024, a multi-national maritime exercise, took place aboard the INS Satpura in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. This year’s exercise marks the 28th iteration of Malabar, scheduled to run until October 18. Initially launched in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the United States, Malabar has since expanded to include Japan and Australia, making it a vital platform for maritime cooperation. The exercise involves the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, and the US Navy.

The ceremony was hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, and attended by senior naval and military officials from the participating nations. Key attendees included General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff of Japan; Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet; Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi, Commander of the Japan Self-Defence Fleet; and Rear Admiral Chris Smith, Commander of the Australian Fleet. Crew members and planning staff from various naval ships, aircraft, and special forces representing Australia, India, Japan, and the United States were present.

During the ceremony, the commanders of the participating navies emphasised the importance of Malabar in fostering mutual understanding, collaboration, and addressing shared maritime challenges. They acknowledged the role of the exercise in creating a cooperative framework among the four nations.