Mock drill held at Vejendla railway station

GUNTUR: In a significant demonstration of preparedness for handling emergencies and accidents and coordination, the Railways and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill simulating a coach derailment with toppling at Vejendla railway station in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

The exercise aimed to enhance the readiness of various railway departments and local authorities in responding to emergencies involving railway accidents.

Over 350 employees from as many as 12 departments in railways, representatives of the state government, medical teams, local police, fire brigade and revenue authorities played a crucial role in the exercise, ensuring a comprehensive response to the simulated incident. The railway administration remains dedicated to maintaining high safety standards and ensuring the well-being of all passengers, the railway officials added.