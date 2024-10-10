Moola Nakshatram: Naidu offers silk robes to Durga

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday and offered traditional silk robes on behalf of the State government to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The Goddess was adorned in the avatar of Sri Saraswati Devi as part of the 10-day Dasara festivities. This annual tradition is observed on Moola Nakshatram, the birth star of Goddess Durga, when the Chief Minister presents silk robes to the presiding deity.

Accompanied by HRD Minister N Lokesh and other family members, Naidu visited the temple around 2 pm and performed special prayers to Goddess Durga.

Upon their arrival, temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu and the temple priests gave a traditional Poornakumbham welcome to the Chief Minister and his family. The temple priests performed Vedic chants, and the CM, carrying the sacred robes in a silver plate on his head, entered the shrine. After offering prayers to the Goddess, Naidu received blessings from the priests and was honoured with a portrait of the goddess and laddu prasadam.

Temple officials briefed the CM on the recent development works, including repairs and landslide recovery efforts as part of the temple’s master plan. Several leaders, including MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Sujana Chowdary, accompanied the CM.