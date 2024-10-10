Rs 601 crore aid provided to 4.06 Lakh flood victims: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has distributed Rs 601 crore as compensation to 4.06 lakh flood victims, and the aid has been directly deposited into their bank accounts, said Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, along with Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and Home Minister V Anitha, the Revenue Minister, who is a member of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on flood damage, said the TDP-led NDA government provided a compensation of Rs 25,000 to each flood victim unlike the previous YSRC regime, which extended not more than Rs 4,000, considering the devastation caused by the floods. A compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare was provided to farmers for the crop damage. The government had received Rs 400 crore donations towards flood relief, and Rs 252 crore was deposited into the disaster management account, he explained.

Anagani clarified that Rs 23 lakh was only spent on essentials like matchboxes, candles and generators, and Rs 139.44 crore was allocated to NTR district towards flood relief.

Narayana said Rs 8.42 crore was spent on temporary accommodation for flood victims, Rs 98.21 crore on food, Rs 11.22 crore on drinking water, Rs 4.55 crore on medical care, and Rs 20.56 crore on sanitation and rehabilitation centres in NTR district. About 12 lakh food packets and 30 lakh water packets per day were distributed, Narayana highlighted.