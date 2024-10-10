TCS to open IT facility in Steel City

VIJAYAWADA: In a new milestone for the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has finalised the setting up of an IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will house up to 10,000 employees. The announcement comes following a meeting between Minister for IT, Communications, and HRD Nara Lokesh and Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

It may be pointed out that HCL, another tech giant, had recently announced its plans to invest in the Steel City. Lulu Group, Brookfield, Oberoi, and Suzlon Energy have also expressed their interest in investing in the State.

Expressing happiness over Tata Group coming forward to set up an IT centre in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said, “We are committed to offering a best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of ‘speed of doing business’. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India’s No. 1 State to do business.”

Later in the day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his son and IT minister Nara Lokesh for getting TCS to Visakhapatnam. He praised Lokesh for taking steps in the direction of creating 20 lakh jobs in the State over next five years.