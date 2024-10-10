Uprooted ‘Cinema Tree’ in East Godavari district shows signs of life

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The 150-year-old Samanea Saman, popularly known as the Nidra Ganneru or ‘Cinema Tree’ of East Godavari district, is on its way to recovery with the efforts of the Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram ICONS. It may be recalled that on August 5, the tree was uprooted by the floods in the Godavari River. Now, the tree has started showing signs of life with leaves sprouts over the last 15 days. Efforts to revive the tree began in the third week of August.

ICONS president Teegala Raja and a farmer Regupalli Durgaprasad, who initiated and provided financial support for the recovery process expressed happiness over the signs of life. The tree had withstood multiple natural disasters. It has appeared in over 300 films. Raja said,

“The club had revived 15 uprooted trees. “We hope the tree will continue to recover and provide shade for people by October 2025.”