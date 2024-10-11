Andhra CM Naidu reminisces association with Ratan, says his legacy will live on

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, attended the funeral of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday.

After paying homage to the industry titan, Naidu, while speaking to mediapersons, recalled his association with Ratan Tata. Describing Ratan Tata as a rare businessman and a great human being who always stood by his ethics, the Chief Minister said, “Tata’s legacy is permanent.”

Stating that it was Ratan Tata’s great vision that brought global recognition to India, Naidu lauded the departed industrialist for supporting numerous social causes. “When I had asked for a cancer hospital in Tirupati, Ratan Tata helped establish it and also made donations to Basavatarakam cancer hospital in Hyderabad. It was under his guidance that the Tata Group achieved great milestones,” Naidu recalled.

Highlighting the Tata Group’s contribution to the country, he said the salt-to-software conglomerate has a turnover of $400 billion and has created 10 lakh jobs. “Ratan Tata’s demise is a great loss to the country, but his legacy will live on,” Naidu remarked.