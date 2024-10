VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a historic move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday night issued orders restraining administrative authorities of temples from interfering in Vedic and Agama issues.

The order was issued in compliance with Section 13 (1) of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act, 1987 to preserve the sanctity of customs and traditions of temples.

The development is significant as it comes in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in making Prasadam at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and amid growing demands for autonomy to the temples in conducting rituals.

Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana told TNIE that government order 223 was issued so that no administrative authority interferes with the Agama traditions of temples.

The opinion of senior most Archakas or religious staff of a temple shall prevail while making decisions on important religious matters, such as choosing the mode of performing rituals and Sevas to the deities, fixing Muhurta (auspicious time) for performing Yagas, Kumbhabhishekams, introduction of new Sevas and rituals, he explained.

EOs can set up Vedic panels in temples if necessary

Executive officers can constitute Vedic committees, comprising senior religious staff of the respective temples, if necessary, in all temples under Section 6 (a) of the Endowments Act.

These include Srisailam, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga, Srikalahasti, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Dwaraka Tirumala and Kanipakam temples.

In case of any doubt or difference of opinion among the members of the Vedic committee, opinion of Peethadhipathis of renowned peethams on the particular Agama can be sought, Satyanarayana said.

The government order stated, “Each religious institution shall be considered as a single entity for this purpose and no religious institution shall be insisted to follow the customs of another religious institution, even if they belong to the same Agama.”

Several dharmic and Brahmin welfare associations hailed the government order.