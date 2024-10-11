INTERVIEW | 'Building works to begin in Amaravati within 20 days': APCRDA Commissioner Bhaskar

Construction activity in Capital Amaravati is set to commence soon.

In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, APCRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar revealed that construction of buildings in Amaravati will be taken up within the next 20 days.

He expressed optimism that all the proposed projects will be grounded by the end of this year, and will be completed as per schedule. He also said the tender process for some development projects will begin next week. Excerpts:

Will APCRDA invite tenders for the expansion of Karakatta Road?

Yes. Karakatta Road will be expanded into a four-lane one. Additionally, three other roads will be upgraded to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the construction process. The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) will oversee the project execution.

What are the updates on the proposal of alternative roads?

The DPR (Detailed Project Report) consultant has been finalised. Lee Associates will prepare the DPR. Once they submit the cost estimates, tenders will be invited for the construction of alternative roads.

Can you update on the progress of the bridges over Kondaveeti Vagu and Buckingham Canal?

The bid document will be prepared within 15 days after the DPR consultation is completed.

Can you provide details of other roads being developed to connect Amaravati directly to NH-16?

Four trunk roads, namely E5, E1, E13 and E15, will be widened to connect Amaravati directly to NH-16. After repairing and updating these roads, which have been stalled for the past five years, tenders will be invited for their development.

What about the new bridge at Vaikunthapuram in Amaravati?

Plans for a new bridge on the Krishna River from Vaikunthapuram in Amaravati are on the anvil. The project will take shape soon.

What is your response to criticism that there has been a lack of visible progress after receiving the IIT expert committee report?

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to build structures in Amaravati that will last for two or three centuries. Considering the fact that the government has been in office for only 100 days, there is no rush to start construction hastily. Building construction in Amaravati will begin within 15 to 20 days.

What about funding for the Amaravati capital development works?

We are working to ensure that all the capital projects move forward efficiently. The State government is committed to ensuring adequate funds for the smooth execution of capital development works.