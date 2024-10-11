Plan to integrate AI with CCTV surveillance for public safety in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a proactive initiative to bolster CCTV surveillance throughout the State, Secretary (Infrastructure & Investments) S Suresh Kumar held a review meeting with senior officials from various departments.

The meeting, held on Thursday, aimed to assess the current usage of CCTV systems and explore advanced technologies to enhance surveillance capabilities for better traffic management, law enforcement, and public safety.

To further enhance the State’s CCTV surveillance infrastructure, he announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. These innovations will enable the detection of helmet-less riding, seatbelt violations, mobile phone use while driving, non-standard license plates, fire incidents, garbage accumulation, and traffic accidents.

“AI will elevate our surveillance capabilities, fostering a proactive approach to law enforcement and public safety,” he asserted.

Suresh Kumar highlighted the significance of the 14,770 strategically positioned cameras across the State, emphasising their potential to detect red-light violations, recognise license plates, monitor no-parking zones, identify wrong-way drivers, manage crowds, and perform facial recognition and intrusion detection.

He stressed the importance of maximising the utility of these cameras. “In the past year, CCTV surveillance has detected over 58 lakh traffic violations, but less than 10 per cent have resulted in challans, generating approximately Rs 7.5 crore in penalties,” he noted.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the integration of camera networks from various government agencies, including toll gates, bus stations, and railway stations, into the State CCTV surveillance network for comprehensive coverage.

A brainstorming session focused on expanding CCTV usage across departments and ensuring seamless integration of surveillance data with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), with suggestions invited from collectors and SPs.