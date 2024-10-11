SRM University-AP launches Mt Everest expedition

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has launched its first-ever Everest Base Camp Expedition, scheduled from October 12 to 27. This marks the first time a private Indian university is sending a team of 18 students and faculty on an expedition to Mt. Everest, led by Sidharth Shankar Tripathy.

The event was ceremoniously flagged off by registrar, Dr R Premkumar, and Paari School of Business Dean Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, alongside Anil Kumar Nigam, Director of Student Affairs, and other university officials.

Group leader Sidharth Tripathi highlighted the goal of the expedition: “To develop an entrepreneurial mindset capable of taking risks, overcoming challenges, and adopting a broader perspective. This adventure will not only make history but also inspire transformation.”

The 15-day journey, organized by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship & Innovation and Student Affairs, will start in Kathmandu and end at Everest Base Camp, located 5,500 metres above sea level.

Dr Premkumar emphasised the value of teamwork and wished the team success, calling it 'a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.’ The expedition is part of SRM University-AP’s commitment to fostering leadership, camaraderie, and essential life skills through experiential learning projects.