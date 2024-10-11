YVU-IICT research paper receives recognition of ChemComm journal

KADAPA: A collaborative research paper from Yogi Vemana University (YVU) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, has been recognised as one of the 60 highly-cited works from India in the prestigious Chemical Communications (ChemComm) journal’s 60th anniversary edition.

The paper, titled ‘Nano-size effects on CuO/TiO2 catalysts for highly efficient H2 production under solar light irradiation’, focuses on nanocatalysts for hydrogen production.

Originally published in 2013 as part of a collaborative project between YVU and IICT, it was funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), New Delhi. The research, a joint effort led by Prof. MV Shankar of YVU and Dr V Durga Kumari of IICT, has been hailed as one of India’s most-cited chemical papers over the past six decades.

It was the first project funded by MNRE, involving YVU and a major national research institute. The project, executed with a budget of Rs 59.66 lakh, ran for three years starting March 2012 and focused on the development of efficient photocatalysts for solar-driven hydrogen output.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof Shankar said the recognition has enhanced YVU’s visibility in global research communities, leading to further collaborations.

He has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to the field of material science, being listed among the top 2% of most influential scientists globally.