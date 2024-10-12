15th century inscription discovered

ONGOLE: A 15th-century Telugu inscription was discovered at the Venugopalaswamy temple at Millampalle village in Yerragondapalem, Prakasam district.

Local historian and Village Revenue Officer Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team found the inscription on a slab on the temple hill.

Dated to Saka 1440, Bahudhanya, Vaisakha, Su 5 (April 15, 1518 C.E.), the discovery has been sent to the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) Mysore Research Centre for further study.

ASI Mysore Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Muniratnam Reddy confirmed its authenticity. The inscription records the donation of Kuneboyanapalli village for daily offerings to Gopinadha Deva.