Andhra Pradesh

15th century inscription discovered

The inscription records the donation of Kuneboyanapalli village for daily offerings to Gopinadha Deva.
15th century inscription discovered
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ONGOLE: A 15th-century Telugu inscription was discovered at the Venugopalaswamy temple at Millampalle village in Yerragondapalem, Prakasam district.

Local historian and Village Revenue Officer Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team found the inscription on a slab on the temple hill.

Dated to Saka 1440, Bahudhanya, Vaisakha, Su 5 (April 15, 1518 C.E.), the discovery has been sent to the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) Mysore Research Centre for further study.

ASI Mysore Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Muniratnam Reddy confirmed its authenticity. The inscription records the donation of Kuneboyanapalli village for daily offerings to Gopinadha Deva.

15th century inscription
Gopinadha Deva
Telugu inscription

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com