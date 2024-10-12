Over 87,000 applicants for liquor licences

VIJAYAWADA: The Excise Department has received a record number of 87,116 applications for licences to 3,396 liquor stores in the State notified under the new excise policy. The State government has generated an income of Rs 1,742.3 crore through the non-refundable application fees. As many as 21,862 applications were received only on Friday.

A total of 65,254 applications were received until Thursday, generating an income of Rs 1,350 crore. The Excise Department invited applications for liquor shop licences from October 1 to 9. However, the last date was extended to October 11 following requests from interested candidates.

The applications will be verified on October 12 and 13, while lottery will be drawn on October 15. The selected candidates can operate the liquor shops from October 16.

According to official data, NTR district received the highest of 5,764 applications for 113 shops, followed by West Godavari with 5,362 applications for 170 shops, and Eluru district with 5,339 applications for 144 shops.