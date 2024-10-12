Ration card holders to get palm oil at Rs 110 per kg

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar conducted a surprise inspection of Rythu Baazars at Guru Nanak Colony and Pantakaluva Road in Vijayawada on Friday to check the quality and prices of essential commodities. He got feedback from consumers on the sale of edible oil, onions and tomatoes at Rythu Baazars.

The Minister instructed that the prices of palm oil at Rs 110 per litre and sunflower oil at Rs 124 per litre be prominently displayed at the Rythu Baazars. He examined the quality of onions and tomatoes being sold at the Rythu Baazars and warned the vendors of stern action if they sell substandard products.

Steps have been taken to ensure the sale of refined oil at Rs 124 per litre and palm oil at Rs 110 to each ration card holder. “The State government plans to supply edible oil at subsidised prices to 1.49 crore ration card holders,” the Civil Supplies Minister said. He asserted that the government has decided to implement uniform pricing of essential commodities from Srikakulam to Chittoor for the benefit of consumers.