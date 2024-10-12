Vinukonda bus stand to be modernised soon

GUNTUR: The Vinukonda bus stand will be modernised with an investment of Rs 15 crore, announced Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. He, along with local MLA Anjaneyulu, launched two Indra AC buses and four express bus services at the Vinukonda bus depot in Palnadu district on Friday.

Minister Reddy stated that the long-awaited modernisation of the bus stand will commence soon. “An action plan will be prepared to construct a modern bus stand and complete the construction works as quickly as possible,” he added.

Reddy highlighted the differences between the current TDP-led NDA coalition government and the previous YSRC government, claiming that while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu successfully secured funds for State development during his visit to Delhi, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not achieve similar results.

MLA Anjaneyulu urged the Minister to take necessary action to establish a stadium in the town and suggested that RTC officials work collaboratively to enhance the profitability of the Kandukur depot.

Local officials and union leaders presented various issues to the Minister, who assured them that all necessary actions would be taken to address their concerns. Depot manager Srinivasa Rao, transport department officials, and other attendees were also present during the event.