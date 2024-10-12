Widespread rainfall likely in next few days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The upper air cyclonic circulation currently over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Rayalaseema and south coastal regions over the next few days. The system extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, and is moving northwestward.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rains in many parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from October 14 to 16, with North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) likely to experience similar conditions from October 15 to 16.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Rayalaseema and SCAP, particularly over districts like Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam on October 14. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Tirupati, Annamayya and Nellore, while Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nandyal, Prakasam, Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may also see heavy rains on October 15. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts on October 16.

Thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.