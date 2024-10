VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reportedly decided to hand over investigation into two cases pertaining to the attacks on the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s house in Undavalli to the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID).

The development comes amid concerns over potential delays in the ongoing investigation by Mangalagiri and Tadepalli police. The State government is also of the opinion that an expert investigation agency should probe such cases.

On October 19, 2021, the TDP headquarters, located just a few metres from the police headquarters in Atmakur village road under Mangalagiri mandal, was ransacked by scores of people, suspected to be YSRC activists, in response to alleged derogatory remarks made by TDP leader and spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy against YSRC president and the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several TDP activists and police officers were injured in the incident.

According to reliable sources, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao issued an order on Friday, directing APCID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar to take up investigation into the two cases.