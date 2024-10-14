CFST’s banana processing centre at Pulivendula raises hopes of farmers

KADAPA: The College of Food Science and Technology (CFST) in Pulivendula, affiliated with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), is leading a transformative initiative to revitalise the banana processing industry in the region.

With Rs 3.5 crore fund from the Ministry of Food Processing Society, CFST is setting up a Banana Processing Incubation Centre turning the Grand 9 (G9) Banana variety, widely cultivated in Pulivendula, into a range of value-added products.

This project is part of the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, with Kadapa district, home to over 28,000 acres of banana cultivation, being recognised for its high-quality produce with a long shelf life.

While Kadapa’s bananas have historically been exported both domestically and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain. Many farmers faced significant losses as they were unable to process their harvests. CFST aims to address these challenges by developing local processing capabilities.

CFST officials highlighted that the Centre will promote healthier alternatives to refined flour (maida)-based products, which are linked to various health issues.

They are developing a variety of banana-based products, including banana chips, raw and ripe banana powders, milkshakes, and millet cakes. The research team at CFST is also studying the shelf life of these value-added products, ensuring they can be preserved for longer periods.

Additionally, CFST offers training and awareness programmes for its students, emphasising the versatility of bananas and how they can be used beyond their traditional form as raw fruit.

CFST’s students, many pursuing degrees in food technology, are trained in producing these value-added goods. One promising product under development is a banana powder for use in baby cereals like Cerelac, which could have significant potential for infant nutrition.

By processing their bananas locally, they can reduce waste, extend shelf life, and tap into new markets.

Now, Kerala-style banana chips dominate the market, but CFST aims to introduce Andhra Pradesh’s own version using the Grand 9 banana.

As CFST’s research advances, even more innovative banana-based products are expected to hit the market.