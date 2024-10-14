India Post Run to raise awareness on fitness in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, flagged off the India Post Run - 2024 event organised by the postal department at Lodge Center on Sunday.

The event featured 3k, 5k, and 10k marathons, drawing a large number of participants to raise awareness about the importance of health and fitness.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chandra Sekhar emphasised that “a healthy India is a happy India” and urged the youth to take breaks from electronic gadgets and focus on leading healthier lifestyles. He commended the AP Postal Department for organising the event to promote fitness awareness.

He also highlighted Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to fitness, encouraging the youth to follow his example.

Medals and prizes were awarded to winners in both the men’s and women’s marathon categories.

The programme was attended by District Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P. Srinivasulu, Guntur East MLA MD Nazeer Ahmed, and Pedakurappadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen, among several other dignitaries, making the event a grand success.