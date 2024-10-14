India’s disaster management story: Work in progress

Recently, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. It aims at amending the Disaster Management Act of 2005, India’s primary legislation dealing with prevention, preparedness, mitigation, and management of disasters. As we stand at the threshold of undertaking changes to the architecture that governs our management mechanisms, it is imperative to review any shortcomings and think of ways to plug the same.

India, with 2.4% of the world’s land, houses about 17.78% of the global population. It induces pressure on resources, and competition over fragile ecosystems which in turn increases risk for disasters. Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre estimated more than 2.5 million people were displaced in India in 2022 due to natural disasters, especially floods and cyclones. 33.6% of India’s coastline is vulnerable to erosion, a point of concern for coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh which has India’s second-longest coastline. A study published in Scientific Reports points out the increased frequency as well as intensity of cyclones on India’s western coast. Likewise, the incidence of summer cyclones and accompanying damage is equally worrisome.

The damage is both in terms of human as well as financial capital. The Union government’s IMCT put the preliminary damage at more than Rs 6,880 crore due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. This highlights the potential multiplier effects that bridging gaps in disaster management architecture can bring to the people.

Lack of inter-agency coordination

Most disasters in India have different nodal authorities which create an issue of communication gap among stakeholders. The agencies for managing and monitoring earthquakes are the National Centre for Seismology and the Indian Meteorological Department. On the other hand, the Department of Mines handles mining disasters. Given that there is an overlap between the nature of both hazards and no single fusion centre, it gives rise to delay in coordination. The amendment empowers the NDMA and SDMA to prepare disaster management plans at their respective levels by taking away these powers from the National Executive Committee (NEC) and State Executive Committee (SEC). The NEC and SEC, however, remain the coordinating bodies for disaster management. This creates a scenario where the onus of coordination and monitoring still lies with the NEC and SEC, but they do not have a role to play in drafting the plans, thereby affecting efficiency.