INTERVIEW| 'New software to combat floods soon': APSDMA Director Kurmanath

The Andhra Pradesh Lightning Alert Management System and the Common Alert System are in place now to predict things with 90-95% accuracy. We issue forecast five days in advance, including rainfall (moderate to heavy) and lightning risks. Lightning alerts are sent to mobile phones of people 30 minutes before the possible strike within the radius of 2 km of location. Following instructions from the Chief Minister, we are developing a new software to improve the alert systems. This includes alerting people at the last mile and reaching those without smartphones through secretariat staff. The software will also help the official machinery in evacuation based on the severity of the calamity.