INTERVIEW| 'New software to combat floods soon': APSDMA Director Kurmanath

After the devastating Budameru floods, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has decided to develop a new software to sound last-mile alerts to mitigate loss of life and property during natural calamities. In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, APSDMA Director Ronanki Kurmanath outlined the steps to be taken to combat floods and other calamities effectively. He said the documented flood relief operations in Vijayawada will be released soon as it will serve as an SOP to the official machinery in relief and rescue operations in the future.
Excerpts:
How did the APSDMA tackle the recent Budameru floods?
Following heavy rains in its catchment areas, the Budameru rivulet had received huge inflows flooding Vijayawada. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a key role in managing the flood situation, prompting ministers and department heads to directly participate in rescue and relief operations. The effective implementation of relief measures ensured restoration of normalcy in the flood affected areas in less than a month. In contrast, it took nearly six months for Kurnool to return to normalcy after the massive Tungabhadra floods earlier. Ration and essentials were supplied to every flood-hit household in the affected areas. Medical camps were organised in flood-hit areas to prevent outbreak of diseases, besides laying emphasis on sanitation.
What systems are in place now to predict floods and natural disasters?
The Andhra Pradesh Lightning Alert Management System and the Common Alert System are in place now to predict things with 90-95% accuracy. We issue forecast five days in advance, including rainfall (moderate to heavy) and lightning risks. Lightning alerts are sent to mobile phones of people 30 minutes before the possible strike within the radius of 2 km of location. Following instructions from the Chief Minister, we are developing a new software to improve the alert systems. This includes alerting people at the last mile and reaching those without smartphones through secretariat staff. The software will also help the official machinery in evacuation based on the severity of the calamity.
What precautions are taken to address landslides after Wayanad disaster?
Landslides tend to occur a few hours after heavy rainfall in vulnerable areas. Six people died in the recent landslide at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada. Increased vigilance among residents can help mitigate loss of life. Following the Wayanad disaster, we have identified landslide-prone areas in the State. Steps are being taken to ensure the safety of people residing in landslide-prone areas, particularly in Visakhapatnam Agency and hilly areas.
Is the APSDMA equipped to predict earthquakes in the State?
Yes. Seismic activity is recorded in Prakasam, Bapatla and Srikakulam districts which lie in identified seismic zones. We are planning to set up an early warning system similar to the lightning alert system.
Why are schools still used as cyclone shelters in the State?
The condition of cyclone shelters built with Central funds has deteriorated due to poor maintenance in the past few years. The Chief Minister has instructed us to restore the cyclone shelters. Steps are being taken to strengthen both software and hardware components related to disaster management as well as cyclone shelters.
Can the early warning system be decentralised to district level?
Now, alerts are sounded in a centralised mode, but all operations are carried out in a decentralised manner.
Is there any plan to set up a disaster management team similar to the State Disaster Response Force?
Six SDRF teams with 600 personnel under the supervision of DGP are functioning now. Additionally, NDRF teams are stationed in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. During the Budameru floods, Disaster Response Force personnel from Tamil Nadu, Ludhiana and Odisha were deployed. To reduce dependency on other States, discussions are underway to strengthen our SDRF teams.