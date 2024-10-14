Municipal Chairperson JC Prabhakar seeks 15 per cent of liquor profit for Tadipatri

ANANTAPUR: Former MLA and Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson JC Prabhakar Reddy has once again stirred up a controversy with his remarks.

He demanded that those who got liquor shop licences in Tadipatri contribute 15% of their profit towards the development of the town. He also insisted on a personal share of 20 paise per bottle of liquor from the profit.

Prabhakar Reddy made the remarks during a meeting with his followers at Peddavaduguru on Saturday evening. He also questioned why non-locals applied for liquor shop licences in Tadipatri, stating that it was not acceptable. He further declared that those who troubled him in the past five years would not be allowed into Tadipatri, citing how his supporters had already barred former YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy from entering the town.