Andhra Minister Lokesh ridicules Jagan’s remarks on liquor policy

The IT Minister further said in the five years under the YSRC rule, instead of digital payments, only cash payments were encouraged.

“A total of Rs 99,413.50 crore went into their pockets, while only Rs 615 crore was in the form of digital payments. Today, even pushcarts are using online payment, but they (the YSRC government) have done away with digital payments,” he said.

He further alleged that during Jagan’s regime, all the distilleries went into the hands of YSRC MP P Mithun Reddy.

He further said during 2014-19, the price of a bottle of 31 brands of liquor was between Rs 50 and Rs 70. During 2019-24 all those brands were cancelled and only two brands were sold. He said this saw kidney damage increased by 52 per cent and lung damage by 54 per cent due to drinking of J brands.

“We have cancelled your liquor policy which exploited people and introduced a new policy. When tenders were called for 3,736 private retail shops, 90,000 people came. The government got an income of up to Rs 1,800 crore. Allotment of shops was done through a transparent lottery. This is our approach,” he said.