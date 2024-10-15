'Andhra most ideal for investments': IT Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh described Andhra Pradesh as the most ideal destination in the country for establishing industries.

Participating in the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday, Lokesh said Startup Andhra is not just a slogan, but a principle to change the administration.

Lokesh exuded confidence that the target of creating 20 lakh jobs will certainly be achieved with cooperation of private sector.

During the e-summit chaired by the Forum Chairman and founder of JC-2 Ventures John Chambers, Lokesh focused on the accelerated development of Andhra Pradesh in social and economic sectors.

He informed the gathering that the Economic Development Board has been revived for speedy issuance of permissions to industries, and that an advisory council has been constituted with experts from the private sector.

“We are now implementing a Single Point of Contact System for granting permissions to industries. Information regarding permissions and the projects to be taken up is regularly updated through a website,” Lokesh explained.

Highlighting that a skill census has been taken up in the State, the first in the country, he said as part of the exercise, household and education data is being collected at the micro-level initially.

“The skill census will help achieve the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next five years. Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat, we have set a goal of Viksit Andhra Pradesh by 2047,” he highlighted.