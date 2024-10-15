Guntur girl wins four golds at Powerlifting Championship

GUNTUR: Shaik Sadiya Almas, a powerlifting prodigy from Guntur district, has become an inspiration for young girls across India after setting a new record and winning four gold medals at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

The event, held from October 4 to 13 in Sun City, South Africa, saw Sadiya deliver an exceptional performance.

She earned gold in the Squat with a lift of 185 kg, set a record-breaking 180 kg Deadlift, bench pressed 95 kg, and achieved an impressive overall total of 460 kg.

An MBA student at KL Deemed to be University, Sadiya hails from Mangalagiri and has established herself as one of India’s most successful women powerlifters.