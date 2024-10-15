Guntur girl wins four golds at Powerlifting Championship

GUNTUR: Shaik Sadiya Almas, a powerlifting prodigy from Guntur district, has become an inspiration for young girls across India after setting a new record and winning four gold medals at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.
The event, held from October 4 to 13 in Sun City, South Africa, saw Sadiya deliver an exceptional performance.
She earned gold in the Squat with a lift of 185 kg, set a record-breaking 180 kg Deadlift, bench pressed 95 kg, and achieved an impressive overall total of 460 kg.
An MBA student at KL Deemed to be University, Sadiya hails from Mangalagiri and has established herself as one of India’s most successful women powerlifters.
Her journey began at the age of 14, and since then, she has consistently excelled at both national and international levels.
In addition to her Commonwealth success, Sadiya has won gold medals at the Asian Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship in Turkey for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), earning her the title ‘Strong Girl of Asia.’
Daughter of Shaik Samdani, a former national-level powerlifter, Sadiya credits her success to the support of her family and community. Her father notes that the sport has not only strengthened her mentally and physically but also helped her excel in her studies.
Sadiya, who aspires to become an IPS officer, is set to return to India on October 15, where her hometown of Mangalagiri is preparing a grand celebration to honor their star athlete’s remarkable achievements.