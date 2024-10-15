No VIP darshan in Tirumala on October 16

TIRUMALA: Following the India Meteorological Department’s heavy rainfall alert for October 16, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated measures to prepare for the expected downpour.

In the interest of devotees, TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan on October 16. Devotees are requested to take note of the changes and cooperate with TTD.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao held a review meeting with senior officials on disaster management. He alerted all TTD departments and instructed them to prepare action plans to address the heavy rainfall. The TTD’s 700-page disaster management plan is well-designed but requires some refinement in certain areas, he noted.

The EO will head the Disaster Management Executive Committee, as Tirumala falls under the purview of the disaster management plan. Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary will serve as the chairperson of the Disaster Management Coordination Committee.

Additionally, a disaster management response force, comprising TTD staff, will implement the action plan at the ground level under the supervision of the Additional EO.

On this occasion, EO J Syamala Rao directed officials to develop hazard-specific plans for floods, lightning, thunderstorms, and landslides.