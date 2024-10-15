Rs 4,500 crore works launched in 13,000 Gram Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj & Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched the Palle Panduga Panchayat Varotsavalu programme.

As part of the initiative, the State government has taken up 30,000 development works in 13,326 Gram Panchayats with an allocation of Rs 4,500 crore.

Launching the programme at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Panadipadu village panchayat, Penamalur constituency, Kankipadu mandal, Pawan said, “Our goal is the well-being of people, jobs for youth and development of rural landscape. The strong leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu has brought better days, and we have achieved success with determination. Only through collective strength can we ensure prosperity.”

Pointing out that meetings were held in 13,326 Gram Panchayats for a week from August 23, marking the first such effort in the country, he noted that administrative and technical approvals were given for the works resolved through these Panchayat meetings.

“Following the Grama Sabhas, we are laying the foundation stones for works from October 14 to 20. We aim to complete all projects before the Sankranti Festival,” he explained.

8 lakh families to get 100 days of work under MGNREGA

Stating that the government has prioritised key projects, including roads, Gokulas, school protection, gardens, trenches, rooftops, and sanitation works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pawan said, “For the financial year 2024-25, we aim to complete 3,000 km of CC roads, 500 km BT roads, 120 schools, and rooftops for government and social buildings. Additionally, we have set a target of generating 25.50 crore working days and providing 100 days of work for 8 lakh families.”

He also laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Kankipadu mandal, including 11 cement roads with an estimated cost of Rs 95.15 lakh, Community Health Centre, Mini Gokulam worth Rs 54 lakh and two internal cement roads worth Rs 52 lakh.