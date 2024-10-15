'Tata Innovation Hub will come up at Amaravati': Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the capital city of Amaravati will soon have Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Reviewing the draft policies for industrial development, MSMEs and food processing with senior officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, he made it clear that employment generation is his government’s top priority.

The industrial policies should lay emphasis on employment generation and pave the way for Speed of Doing Business by attracting huge investments, he said.

Later he posted on social media platform X, “To commemorate the profound legacy of Mr. Ratan Tata, we have decided to establish an Innovation Hub titled ‘Ratan Tata Innovation Hub’ at Amaravati. This hub will foster innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystems and mentor startups. This hub will be linked to five other zonal centers, each mentored and fostered by reputed business groups, and facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors.”