VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued an order levying Drug Control and Rehabilitation Cess at the rate of 2% on the landed cost of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), foreign liquor, beer, wine and ready to drink varieties supplied to licensees of shops, bars and in-houses.

The decision was taken to support and open more rehabilitation centres in the State in a bid to control substance and liquor abuse.

Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena issued the orders on Tuesday, directing officials concerned to review the implementation on a regular basis and report compliance.

The order, which came into effect on Tuesday, mentioned that no retailer margin was allowed on the rehabilitation cess.

As per the order, the landed cost has been defined as Basic Price + Excise Duty for IMFL including beer, wine and ready to drink varieties, and as Assessable Value + Customs Duty for foreign liquor including beer and wine.

ARET on IMFL rationalised

The State government rationalised the additional retail excise tax (ARET) on IMFL, foreign liquor, beer, wine and ready to drink varieties supplied by the wholesale IMFL depots to retail licensees. As per the order, the government has levied ARET of 211% on beer, 187% on wine, 39% on ready to drink varieties, 42%-46% on foreign liquor wines, 41%-45% on foreign liquor spirits and 43% on foreign liquor beer.