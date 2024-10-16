Andhra: Rs 98 crore for Sankar Vilas ROB expansion project

The new four-lane ROB will be a key component of Guntur’s efforts to manage its growing urban traffic. With the city’s population projected to increase from 6 lakh in 2011 to 9.5 lakh in the coming years, the existing two-lane flyover, built in 1956, is no longer sufficient.

It remains the primary connection between old and new Guntur, and congestion in key areas like is a major issue.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Union Minister for his efforts, stating that the expansion would further boost AP’s growth and progress. Despite the construction of a Railway Under Bridge (RUB) at Kankaragunta, traffic congestion has persisted, highlighting the need for this long-pending extension. The proposal for widening the bridge has been on the agenda for over a decade but had not moved forward until recently.

The approval is seen as a major victory for Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who has been instrumental in securing the funding. Guntur residents are hopeful that construction will begin soon.