Heavy rains lash south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which intensified into depression, heavy to very heavy rains are lashing Nellore and Tirupati districts, and parts of Praksam and Bapatla districts since Tuesday night

Nellore and Tirupati districts recorded an average rainfall of 8 cm and 9 cm, respectively. Sullurupeta in Tirupati district received the highest rainfall at 22 cm, followed by Chittamur with 13 cm, and other mandals like Tada, Varadaiahpalem, Doravarisatram, Vadamalapeta, Vakadu, and Narayanavanam seeing significant rainfall between 10 and 12 cm. In Nellore district, Jaladanki recorded 18 cm, Kavali 17 cm, and Nellore urban and rural areas saw 13 and 12 cm of rain, respectively.

The heavy downpour has caused widespread flooding and disruption. In Nellore city, streets were flooded, including vital routes such as GNT Road and Mini Bypass Road, severely affecting vehicle movement.

Low-lying areas on the city's outskirts and various residential zones were inundated. Meanwhile, the urban and coastal mandals have been severely impacted, with residents unable to carry out their daily activities.

Tirupati's city life has also been thrown out of gear, with flooding in multiple areas, including the runway at Tirupati Airport, which led to the diversion of a flight (Hyderabad - Tirupati) from Tirupati to Chennai. The district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kurnool, and Nandyal have declared holidays for educational institutions on Wednesday, considering the situation.

Nellore’s coastal mandals have been put on high alert, with officials instructed to monitor conditions closely. Rehabilitation centers have been set up in several locations to support those affected. Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs have also been receiving excess inflows due to the heavy rains.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation with senior officials, directing them to remain on high alert. He emphasized the need for preparedness, particularly in areas that have received over 20 cm of rainfall, where the risk of flash floods is high. The Chief Minister has asked for regular updates from officials on the situation in the affected districts and directed them to ensure safety measures are in place.