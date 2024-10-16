INTERVIEW | TCS in Vizag will be a game changer for Andhra Pradesh IT industry: ITAAP Chairman RL Narayana

A

There are several. First, many companies that are hesitant now will realise that they might be missing out on something important by not having a presence in Visakhapatnam. Second, local talent that will otherwise migrate to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru will now have the option to work closer to home. The narrative will shift from ‘Why stay in Visakhapatnam?’ to ‘Why leave Visakhapatnam?’ Third, whenever a large company like TCS sets up in a city, ancillary businesses will follow. This will boost startups and create a thriving ecosystem. Lastly, the professional training sector will also expand, with more companies offering soft skills, technical, and management training, catering to the growing workforce.