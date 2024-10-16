National Skill Training Institute extension centre inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a new extension centre of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) at the Andhra Pradesh Medical Tech Zone (AMTZ) campus on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the NSTI extension centre will offer training in Computer Software Applications (CSA) under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS), beginning with the 2024-25 academic session. Additionally, it will provide short-term courses on various computer applications as part of the Advanced Vocational Training Scheme, implemented by the Directorate General of Training (DGT).

Equipped with a computer laboratory and furnished classrooms, the NSTI extension centre is designed to effectively train students. The AMTZ has provided free hostel accommodation for outstation candidates, along with mess facilities for all students on campus.