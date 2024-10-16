National Skill Training Institute extension centre inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a new extension centre of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) at the Andhra Pradesh Medical Tech Zone (AMTZ) campus on Tuesday.
He highlighted that the NSTI extension centre will offer training in Computer Software Applications (CSA) under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS), beginning with the 2024-25 academic session. Additionally, it will provide short-term courses on various computer applications as part of the Advanced Vocational Training Scheme, implemented by the Directorate General of Training (DGT).
Equipped with a computer laboratory and furnished classrooms, the NSTI extension centre is designed to effectively train students. The AMTZ has provided free hostel accommodation for outstation candidates, along with mess facilities for all students on campus.
Chaudhary lauded the State government for its support, and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to strengthening skill infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “This initiative will help provide better opportunities for locals,” he said.
During the event, the Union Minister paid homage to the former President APJ Abdul Kalam, commemorating his birth anniversary. He spoke about Kalam’s significant contributions to science and education, emphasising the importance of empowering youth through skill development and innovation.
AMTZ Managing Director Jitendra Sharma pledged full support for the seamless operation of the extension centre. Director General of Training Trishaljit Sethi was also present on the occasion.
Before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, three NSTIs functioned in the undivided State. They included NSTI Vidyanagar, NSTI Ramanthapur and NSTI for Women. However, all the three remained in Telangana after the State bifurcation, creating a gap in the skill development infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. The new extension centre is meant to address this gap.