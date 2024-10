VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the names of Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sarvashresth Tripathi and Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gopinath Jatti were forwarded to the Supreme Court. This is for constituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged use of adulterated ghee in preparation of Laddu Prasadam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the DGP emphasised that the apex court had only substituted the SIT with an independent body and did not find any fault with the SIT formed by the State government to probe into the allegations that a Tamil Nadu-based company, AR Dairy Food Private Limited, supplied adulterated ghee to the TTD.

Torture case probe officer changed

“The names of Tripathi and DIG Gopinath Jatti were referred to the Supreme Court to investigate the issue, along with two officers from the CBI and one from FSSAI,” he explained. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court has ordered the constitution of an SIT with five officers, including two from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), two from AP police and one senior official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to probe into the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

LOC against Sajjala

Responding to the incident where YSRC leader and former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was allegedly detained at the Delhi airport, the DGP said a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by Guntur SP against him in connection with an old case.

On Monday, Sajjala was allegedly stopped by immigration officials at the New Delhi Airport while returning from an overseas trip. He was scheduled to take a flight to Hyderabad. The YSRC leader is one of the accused in the case pertaining to the attack on TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. His role is also suspected in the alleged harassment of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Rao also clarified that the investigation officer in the case pertaining to the alleged torture of Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was changed to expedite the probe. Guntur range police are monitoring the case proceedings regularly, he added.