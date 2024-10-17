Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils five-year plan for 20 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive industrial and economic policy with six components to boost industrial growth with focus on job creation, fostering entrepreneurship, addressing climate change, and ultimately generating wealth for the State.

The new policies — Industrial Development Policy, MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy, Food Processing Policy, Electronics Policy, Private Parks Policy, and Integrated Clean Energy Policy — were discussed and approved during the State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Naidu, on Wednesday.

Briefing mediapersons on the policies and decisions taken, the Chief Minister said the TDP-led NDA government in the State will forge ahead with the slogan ‘Think Globally and Act Globally’ to achieve its ultimate goal of creating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years. “In the knowledge economy, distance is not a criterion. We have to think and act globally to succeed,” he remarked.

Reiterating that people should aspire to be job givers and not job seekers, Naidu said ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ is the cornerstone of the new industrial policies of Andhra Pradesh. “This is possible with focus on MSMEs and proper skill training. A special corpus of Rs 500 crore each will be set up for MSMEs and the food processing industry,” he explained.

Further, he stressed that unlike previous policies where the volume and value of investments were prioritised, the coalition government’s focus will be on generating a large number of jobs.

The government has set a target to attract investments to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in the food processing industry and generate three lakh jobs.

Firms offering more jobs to get higher incentives

It is looking to bring in Rs 84,000-crore investments in the electronics sector and create 5 lakh jobs. In the green energy sector, the target is to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and generate 10 lakh jobs. Asserting that the government is committed to reigniting the momentum of the State by offering an enabling ecosystem and competitive incentives to industries, Naidu said, “As mentioned in our election manifesto, we will develop, bring investments and create wealth in the State. The income generated will be used for the welfare of the poor. We will rebuild brand Andhra Pradesh which was ruined, and strive to attract foreign investment.”