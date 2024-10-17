Andhra: Complaints galore on first day of Excise Policy

VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of the new Excise Policy being implemented from Wednesday, several people were seen complaining against the liquor store traders on the unavailability of old liquor brands and collecting old prices fixed by the previous YSRC regime as new prices are yet to come into force.

For the total 3,396 notified liquor shops, licences were issued on October 14 through the lottery process. The government allowed the allottees to start their business from October 16, marking the commencement of new liquor policy for 2024-26.

The new liquor stores will operate from 10 am to 10 pm, and action will be initiated against those who found flouting rules prescribed by the Prohibition and Excise Department.

According to sources, more than 50% of traders across the State started their operations on Wednesday while the rest are planning to start in a week or less as they are yet to pay licence fee and place the orders with Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

“Some operational issues in supplying liquor stocks and personal reasons of licence holders caused a delay in commencing their businesses on the first day of new liquor policy. Efforts are on to ensure no delay shall affect the liquor business in the State,” said a senior excise official on the condition of anonymity.

Liquor consumers expressed shock over the prices lamenting that traders are collecting exorbitant prices despite the government’s promise of supplying liquor at lesser prices.