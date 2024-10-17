Andhra government withdraws two charge memos given to AB Venkateswara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has withdrawn two charge memos served on former Intelligence chief and retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, giving him a major relief from appearing before the commission of inquiries further.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued GOs RT No 1768 and RT No 1769, instructing the officials concerned to withdraw all the proceedings initiated against Rao. However, the criminal case filed by ACB pertaining to alleged irregularities in purchase of surveillance equipment is still pending.

In 2022, the then Chief Secretary served two charge memos on Rao for making a statement against the State government, accusing some officials of creating forged documents to project him in bad light, violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, and pertaining to the alleged misconduct in the purchase of surveillance equipment from an Israeli based firm. It may be recalled that the retired IPS officer was suspended twice during the YSRC regime.