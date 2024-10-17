Andhra SP Tushar Dudi asks cops to intensify surveillance on history sheeters

GUNTUR: Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi has directed officials to intensify surveillance on history sheeters to prevent potential incidents.

During a surprise inspection at Chinaganjam police station on Tuesday, he reviewed long-pending Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), robbery, and 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) cases, providing necessary guidance.

He advised increasing night patrols in remote areas and closely monitoring the activities of history sheeters.

Special attention should be given to crimes against women and children, along with raising awareness about fake loan apps to curb related offenses. Amid heavy rains, Tushar emphasised vigilance to prevent human loss and urged strict action against ganja consumption. He also instructed officers to leverage technology to expedite pending investigations and ensure all efforts are made to prevent road mishaps in the area.