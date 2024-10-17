GMC launches 90-day special sanitation drive in Andhra

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P Srinivasulu announced the launch of a 90-day special sanitation drive aimed at improving sanitation for the city’s residents.

On Wednesday, he initiated the campaign with surprise inspections in areas such as Pattabhipuram, Arundalpet, and Brodipet. As part of the drive, the city’s households have been divided into 740 micro packets, with sanitation workers and vehicles assigned to each packet.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for coordination between the engineering, public health, and city planning departments to carry out silt removal, preventing water stagnation and flooding during the rainy season. He also instructed officials to remove illegal encroachments. Public health officials were directed to follow a strict schedule for door-to-door waste collection, ensuring 100% waste collection.

Efforts will also be made to address garbage-prone areas, raise awareness among roadside vendors, and educate the public on proper waste disposal to prevent dumping on roads and drains.

He said daily surprise inspections will be carried out in all sanitation divisions, with strict actions against workers or officials failing in their duties.